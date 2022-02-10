UP Assembly Elections 2022: "The entire Saharanpur belt has been uplifted" : Yogi in UP's Saharanpur

UP CM Yogi addressing rally with PM Modi in UP's Saharanpur said, "Double engine govt works well. The entire Saharanpur belt has been uplifted. Saharanpur will get a university in the name of native goddess here. They had declared Saharanpur a dark zone."

"We gave electricity for 24 hours. Now pipes are used here instead of a handpump. The vaccine saved lives. Double engine govt gave double vaccine and double ration" he added.

PM Modi also talked about his party and said "BJP is necessary so that PMAY scheme reaches the people; Farmers can continue to get money under DBT; poor can get free ration during the pandemic, hence BJP is necessary for UP."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

