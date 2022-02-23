UP Assembly Elections 2022: The public has a 440-volt current against BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Bahraich rally, said "The polling results will be out on March 10 & CM Yogi Adityanath has booked a plane ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for March 11... The public has a 440-volt current against them (BJP)."

Earlier, today SP chief Akhilesh Yadav promised the citizens to provide free ration for five years if voted in power, "Make a socialist government, get free ration for 5 years... along with ration, the socialist government will also give nutritious food" the SP chief said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.