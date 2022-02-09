UP Assembly Elections 2022: "They are the same who want to disrespect the Constitution of Ambedkar" Owaisi attacks on BJP

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hits out on BJP over the law and order in UP after his car got attacked, lashing out on BJP the AIMIM chief said "They (assailants) are descendants of Godse. They are people with the mindset same as those who killed Gandhi. They are the same who want to disrespect the Constitution of Ambedkar. They don't trust rule of law but the rule of guns. They don't trust ballots but bullets."

Earlier, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave the statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in UP. In the parliament, he said "Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered."

Responding to this the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Today in the parliament, HM Amit Shah asked me to accept Z category security." Targeting the Home Minister he said "I want to say to him that value of my life is not more than 22 people who died during CAA protest. I don't like people with arms around me, I'm a free bird, want to live freely."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



