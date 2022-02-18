UP Assembly Elections 2022: "They come here and speak big" Priyanka Gandhi slams oppositions

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh, slammed opposition and said "They come here and speak big, but they do not talk about your development. They don’t want to make you self-reliant, because the day you become self-reliant, you will start raising questions."

She further "Congress has been fighting for you for the last 3 years. Wherever you faced trouble, we reached out to you. Why? Because we understand our responsibility and our duty. We understand that your service is our duty."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



