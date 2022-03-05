UP Assembly Elections 2022: Those who live in palaces don't know the troubles of poor: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi rally ahead of the seventh phase in UP said, "Those who live in palaces don't know the troubles that a poor mother goes through in absence of a toilet at home. They have to either think of answering nature's calls before sunrise or bear the pain throughout the day and do so only after sunset."

Earlier, in the same rally he slammed oppositions and said "Opposition is indulging in politics even on Ukraine issue."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.