UP Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter exploded with memes as Yogi posted a photoshopped image of the crowd

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 16, 2022 05:26 PM2022-02-16T17:26:53+5:302022-02-16T17:27:23+5:30

In the view of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections UP current CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday posted one photoshopped image ...

In the view of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections UP current CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday posted one photoshopped image on Twitter with the caption “District Etawah is going to create history… The ‘leaders of terrorists’ and protectors of criminals’ will be battered here. Etawah has decided, Lotus flower is to blossom at every booth… Thanks, Etawah!”

But what caught the netizens' eyes was that Adityanath was seen waving at were looking in a different direction, and it didn't take long for the Twitter users to make it a meme fest and troll Yogi. See what twitteriats has to say 

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. 

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

 

