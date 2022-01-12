UP Assembly Elections 2022: UP cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan quit his post

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quit his post. He released the statement which reads, "Hon'ble Governor Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In the cabinet of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, I worked wholeheartedly for the betterment of my department as the Minister of Forest, Environment and Animal Horticulture, but along with the grossly neglectful attitude of the government to the backward, deprived, dalits, farmers and unemployed youth. I resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, being hurt by the play being played with the reservation of backwards and dalits."

Dara Singh Chauhan was a BJP leader who represented Madhuban in Uttar Pradesh, before his resignation he was serving as Cabinet Minister in Yogi Adityanath ministry.

Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya left the BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav's, Samajwadi Party for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Now former BJP leader stated his joining in Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.