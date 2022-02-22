UP Assembly Elections 2022: "We are winning on every seat, It's a battle of ideology" claims BJP leader

BJP's candidate from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh on Tuesday claimed that his party is going to win the UP elections 2022, "We are winning on every seat. It's a battle of ideology. For us, nation is first but for other parties corruption, mafia, dynastic politics and criminals are on top priority" he said.

Rajeshwar Singh is the former Joint Director of ED, a retired officer and now he is the leader of BJP.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.