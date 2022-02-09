UP Assembly Elections 2022: "When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free" says, SBSP president

SBSP founder & chief OP Rajbhar while addressing the people in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections made very strange promises to the public he said, "A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats & doesn't get challans... why's there a challan if 3 people ride a bike? When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll put challan on jeeps/trains."

Om Prakash Rajbhar is the president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). He is a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly from the Zahoorabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



