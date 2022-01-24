UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi arrives at BJP headquarters ahead of UP assembly polls

CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at BJP headquarters for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.  Meanwhile, the Election Commission

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi arrives at BJP headquarters ahead of UP assembly polls

CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at BJP headquarters for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in  7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. 

