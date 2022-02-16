UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Ji's government is working to liberate the people of UP from these rioters and criminals: Modi

Speaking on Yogi's government in the Sitapur rally Modi said, "Now Yogi Ji's government is working to liberate the people of UP from these rioters and criminals. That is why today the whole of UP is saying – we will bring those who have brought the rule of law."

He further said, "Even the leaders of the opposition feel sad when they speak for local. Because by speaking vocal for local, Modi Ji and Yogi Ji will get credit for it"

"Today we are talking about being the vocal of the local, this is our effort behind it, it is our endeavor that there should be maximum production in the country, more and more employment opportunities should be created" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

