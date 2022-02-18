UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi takes a dig over Samajwadi Party leaders, says the leaders have lost their temper

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karhal, Mainpuri said "Leaders of Samajwadi Party have lost their temper by seeing their imminent defeat in Karhal Assembly constituency. The attack on SP Singh Baghel (Union Minister & BJP candidate) is an example of their cowardliness."

Earlier, today in the same rally he said "We will use bulldozers after 10th March (election results day) for all those who were hiding for last 4.5 years but have come out during the elections."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.

