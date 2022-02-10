UP Assembly Elections 2022:"The great people of Uttar Pradesh have seen UP becoming an Uttam Pradesh" says Nadda

BJP president, JP Nadda urged the Uttar Pradesh people to cast their votes for BJP as the elections for phase 1 has been started he said, "The great people of Uttar Pradesh have seen UP becoming an Uttam Pradesh. Here the government of good governance has been seen to improve the administrative system. Today you have a golden opportunity to maintain the progress, prosperity and prosperity of the state. I request all of you, please exercise your right."

Earlier also JP Nadda praised Yogi's work in Uttar Pradesh he said, "5 yrs ago our daughters were scared of stepping out of the house after 7 pm. The life of people had become difficult. Today, int'l airport is coming up here, the new saga of development is being written, projects are being done one after the other."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

