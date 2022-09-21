UP BJP MLA booked for harassing woman, son for rape

Agra, Sep 21 An FIR has been registered against Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Chhotey Lal Verma and his son Laxmi Kant Verma in Agra district after a woman accused the MLA's son of rape, assault and harassment, police said.

The MLA has been booked for allegedly harassing the woman.

The woman said in her complaint that she is a friend of Chhotey Lal's daughter and has visited his Agra residence since she was 17-years-old.

In 2003, she met Verma. She claimed that the MLA's son called her at his residence, spiked her drink and raped her.

According to the complainant, Verma made videos of the act, threatened to kill, and assaulted her. He also allegedly promised the woman he would marry her.

A few years later, the woman claimed that Chhotey Lal's son had married her at a temple and subsequently forced her to abort several times.

But, in 2006, when she went to Jalandhar, Chhotey Lal got his son married to another girl. She claimed that the harassment continued, and the MLA's son even forced her to sign divorce papers.

The police said that based on the complaint, Verma has been booked under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 494 (marrying again during the lifetime of a husband or wife), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code.

