UP: CM Yogi distributes appointment letters to newly selected 795 candidates as part of Mission Rozgar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 795 newly selected candidates selected through a recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) as a part of Mission Rozgar.

On this occasion, while addressing the public, CM Yogi said "Right from assuming power in 2017, we worked with full commitment to empowering the deserving youth. The transparency and honesty in our work mechsm have cleansed UP's tarnished image. Earlier, the youth had to fight for their rights, today, without any discrimination or recommendations, candidates are being selected and recruited in a time-bound manner".

He further stated that corruption prevailed in the tenure of the previous government and his government took steps to streamline the recruitment process in the state.

"When the government's intentions are flawed and malicious, corruption exists at and every step of selection and recruitment. When we took over the reins in March 2017, posts were lying vacant in every department. We completed the recruitment process of 1.64 lakh personnel in UP Police itself in 6 years. The absence of adequate police force resulted in compromised law and order system earlier," he said.

"Due to corruption in recruitment, unfortunately, some youth had to commit suicide. Nepotism was prevalent. Non-deserving people were appointed as the chairman of the commission. Lists were made and recruitments were purely biased," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi advised newly recruited candidates to serve their duties in an honest manner and ensure public welfare is maintained in the state.

"All the newly recruited candidates should perform their duties with the utmost sensitivity, commitment and integrity and ensure public welfare. Honesty and dedication will make you go a long way and achieve great heights," he said.

"You all are fortunate enough to get selected during the tenure of an honest government. You must discharge your duties with the same honesty and dedication and become the link between the government and the public in the best possible way. I expect all of you to set a standard in front of the people with your work mechsm. You have been appointed after going through a transparent, fair selection process, the same honesty and loyalty should be towards the government as it will not only boost the state's development but also will lead to increased public faith in the government," he added.

"CM Yogi went on to say that within the last 6 years, the administrative team, along with the public representatives, and the government, has worked to provide 100 per cent benefits of the schemes of the central and state governments to the general public and its results are also being seen. "Toilets were provided to more than 2.61 crore people, houses were given to the poor, free cylinders were given under the Ujjwala Yojana and benefits under every scheme were provided to the needy without any discrimination," the official statement said.

"Chief Minister Yogi emphasised that working in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, is a matter of pride for any officer or personnel of the country, as it enables them to work at any place or region across the country with the same ease," it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, l Rajbhar, AK Sharma, Nitin Agrawal, and Dinesh Pratap Singh, among other dignitaries, remained present on the occasion.

