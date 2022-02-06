UP Council biennial elections put off till after Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Election Commission on Sunday rescheduled the biennial election for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council till after the upcoming Assembly elections, and now the poll process to begin from March 15, as requested by the political parties.

According to the new EC notification, in respect of the 29 Constituencies notified on February 4, the process of filing of nomination has been suspended and it shall restart on March 15, while the rest seven constituencies will follow as the same notified earlier.

Now, for all 36 constituencies, March 15 will be the new date for start of nominationx while March 19 will be the last date, scrutiny will be held on on March 21, and last date for withdrawal of the candidature will be March 23.

Voting to these seats will be held on April 9, counting will take place on April 12, and April 16 will be the date by which the election process will be completed.

It was also clarified that the nomination papers that may have been filed in respect of any of the above-mentioned constituencies on February 4-5, shall also be taken up along with other nomination papers that may be filed from the new schedule of March 15.

The Commission move came after considering the representations from various parties and inputs from the UP Chief Election Officer.

It said parties have, inter-alia, mentioned about difficulties in simultaneously carrying out their election management matters in the two elections, that is the Assembly elections and biennial election to the Legislative Council and said that "two elections of different nature may create confusion among the party workers and electors at large".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor