UP Govt instructs concerned departments to prepare for heat waves in summer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 : Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday instructed all the concerned departments in the state to be prepared for the upcoming heat waves in the summer.

"In view of the apprehension of the heat wave, the government has directed that Chief Development Officer or ADM level officer be nominated as a nodal officer at the district level for water supply during the summer season. On the other hand, a cool look concept (painting the roof with white colour) should be promoted as a way to prevent heat stroke and keep the temperature low," the press release said.

"The government has also directed concerned departments in urban and rural areas to complete necessary works related to drinking water supply on time. For rural areas, the Irrigation Department has been asked to run a special campaign to make all tube wells and irrigation facilities in working condition. Jal Nigam will get the damaged pipeline and leakage repaired and take care of cleng the overhead tank whereas Rural Development will be responsible for filling ponds to provide drinking water for mals," it added.

UP Government instructed the Forest Department to ensure the availability of water in ponds and lakes so that mals and birds in the area can be provided with drinking water.

"Rural Development Department and Jal Nigams will arrange water tankers in areas where water supply is disrupted. Rural Development Department will ensure the smooth operation of rural drinking water schemes. On the other hand, the Forest Department will ensure the availability of water in ponds and lakes to provide drinking water for mals and birds in the forest areas," it said.

The government also instructed the irrigation department to run a special campaign in which all tube wells and other means of water supply will become operational in urban areas.

"In urban areas, the Irrigation Department will make arrangements to make all tube-wells and other means of water supply operational by running a special campaign. The Urban Development Department and Jal Nigam will distribute water through tankers to the people most affected by water scarcity. The Urban Development Department will ensure arrangements for the installation of water fountains in public places and markets through urban bodies. The cooperation of non-governmental orgzations can also be taken in this work," it said.

The government further instructed the irrigation department to issue an advisory to stop unnecessary use of water like washing vehicles, leaving taps open etc.

"The Urban Development Department will issue an advisory to stop unnecessary use of water like washing vehicles, leaving taps open etc. and will also get it implemented. Urban Development and Labor Department will ensure proper arrangement of drinking water at workplaces and construction sites. The concerned departments will be responsible for the smooth functioning of the water system and power supply in various parks, especially for birds," it mentioned.

UP government has started preparations to deal with heat waves following a warning issued by the Meteorological Department for the occurrence of heat waves in summer.

