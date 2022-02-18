UP Panchayat makes man apologise for remarks against Tikait, Jayant

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 18 A man, who had termed the Tikait brothers and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary as 'liars', was made to apologise by a Panchayat convened by several khap leaders in a village in Shamli.

Tension had flared up after the man (name withheld on request), a local Jat leader, made the comment at a live show on social media. He had allegedly called the Tikait brothers and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary were 'liars' and alleged that 'they have no Jat links'.

People had started assembling at his house after the show.

The Khap leaders demanded strict action against the man and a Panchayat was hurriedly convened.

He later publicly apologised for his remarks.

Station house officer (SHO) Jhinjhana, Shyamveer Singh, said that followers of Battisa Khap had gathered in Pindaura village in large numbers. The Panchayat went off peacefully, Singh added.

"There was no law-and-order issue. The matter was settled amicably once the man apologised in front of khap members and also on social media," the SHO said.

