UP Polls: BJP panel for wooing Brahmin voters to meet JP Nadda on Monday, says source

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting on Monday with leaders of the committee formed to woo Brahmin voters ahead of upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said a source.

According to sources, Union Minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is also likely to be present in that meeting.

Earlier, the BJP UP leader held a meeting at the residence of the Union Minister and BJP UP poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Sunday.

"The agenda of meeting at Pradhan's residence on Sunday was to chalk out the strategy to woo Brahmin voters in the upcoming UP polls," said source.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

