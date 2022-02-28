UP Polls: Political dynasties create obstacles in development path, says PM Modi

Campaigning for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily against the family led Opposition parties, accusing them of being obstacles in the development path of the state.

"Today India has given over 200 million vaccine doses free of cost to its citizens. This is the strength of a self-reliant and powerful India. But these 'parivaarwaadis (family-led political parties)' do not want to see a strong India. They keep creating obstacles. That's why they have to be defeated once again in this elections," said the Prime Minister while addressing a public meeting today in Maharajganj.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Centre is working hard for the development of the country.

He said, "You all must remain watchful of these 'family politicians. The more we are working hard for the development of the districts, the more they have pushed back the development due to their dynastic politics."

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Kushinagar International Airport and said that it will give a major boost to tourism in Maharajganj.

"Maharajganj is an example of the development model. Today a network of roads is being laid till the Nepal border. Main roads are being converted into four lanes and highways. After the unveiling of an international airport in Kushinagar, now the number of tourists will also increase here," he said.

He added, "In this budget, a special plan has been made for the development of the last villages adjacent to our borders, and not only we made promises, but also made provisions for funds. We have named it Vibrant Village Programme."

Maharajganj will go to the polls in phase six of the elections. Polling will be held in 57 Assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor