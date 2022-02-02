UP: Will continue to remain in party, says Swati Singh after BJP denied her ticket from Sarojini Nagar

After the BJP denied a ticket to her from the Sarojini Nagar seat, Uttar Pradesh Women Welfare Minister Swati Singh on Wednesday said that she will continue to remain in the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Swati's husband Dayashankar Singh who is also state BJP vice-president Dayashankar Singh have failed to get BJP's ticket to contest the Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Swati Singh said she is a part of the BJP and will continue to remain so throughout her life.

"I am part of BJP and will continue to remain so throughout my life. No worker should question the decision taken by the party leadership. The party must have done it for good," said Uttar Pradesh Minister on not being given a ticket in this Assembly election.

Hailing the BJP's candidate list, Dayashankar Singh said that this time the party win 9 out of 9 seats.

"BJP's candidate list is great, the party has put a lot of thought behind it. This time we'll win 9/9 seats. I welcome the decision of giving Sarojini Nagar ticket to Rajeshwar Singh, former ED Joint Director," said the BJP UP vice-president.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

