Use of religious slogans: EC should ban PM Modi from campaigning in Karnataka, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 : Regarding the use of religious slogans in campaigning, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in Karnataka.

CM Gehlot told reporters, "The Election Commission should ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in the election. You can read the law. Those who openly talk about religion in elections are prohibited. The PM talks about religion openly, so he should be banned from campaigning."

"I am saying this with honesty and responsibility that such a speech cannot be given on religion in election meetings. If someone propagates religiously and takes the name of religion, then his propaganda should be banned immediately, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had also given religious statements in a similar way, his membership was about to go," Gehlot added.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Modi is still silent on the issue after Congress had released an audio clip, claiming that the BJP candidate from Chittapur Mkanth Rathod used derogatory language for Kharge and talked about eliminating him and his family.

"A BJP candidate for Karnataka elections threatened to kill the national president of such a big party of the country and PM Modi is not saying anything on this whole issue. The person who threatened knows that nothing will be allowed to happen to him. What can be a bigger misfortune than this?" he said.

"The BJP candidate's statement threatening to destroy Congress National President and his family is condemnable. Mallikarjun Kharge is the leader of the opposition along with the national president. When someone threatens to attack him, it is possible only when that person realizes that he will be saved, otherwise, how is it possible?" he added.

Congress on Saturday alleged that a "sinister and "ugly plot" is being "hatched" by the Bharatiya Janata Party to "kill" its party President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

At a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday the Congress played an audio clip, claiming that the BJP candidate from Chittapur Mkanth Rathod used derogatory language for Kharge and could be heard talking about eliminating him and his family.

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the audio recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and chief minister Bommai," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.

"I know the prime minister will remain mute, and so will Karnataka police and the Election Commission of India. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give a befitting reply" he said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

