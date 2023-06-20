"Used MPLADS funds to construct my house...," BJP MP from Telangana heard saying in viral video

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 : A video of BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao has gone viral on social media where he is purportedly heard saying that he had used a part of his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme funds to construct a house for himself and to conduct his son's wedding.

In the video, where he could be seen addressing party workers, he could be purportedly heard saying further that he is "not like previous MPs who used total funds for personal use".

"I used some of the funds to build my house. I am admitting to something which other leaders will not. Political leaders in the past swindled a lot of such funds. I also used money from the fund for my son's wedding," he can be purportedly heard saying in the video.

Hours after the video clip went viral he said that he had not seen the video as yet and the clip could have been altered.

