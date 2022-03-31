Usman Buzdar deleted data before vacating Pak Punjab CM's office

Lahore, March 31 Before vacating the office of Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar reportedly ordered his staff to conduct a "midnight operation" to delete all data from the computers of additional secretaries and deputy secretaries of the CM Secretariat, Friday Times reported.

Most of the deleted information were related to directives issued by the Chief Minister and records of the Chief Minister's discretionary grant, worth millions of rupees, according to a report by The News.

Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation, clearing the post for Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PLM-Q)'s Pervaiz Elahi, who the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hope will help the government defeat the no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Upon his departure, it also emerged that the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Amir Jan, occupied three senior positions, and presumably received salaries for each.

He served as Principal Secretary to the CM, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Punjab Energy Department, and Energy Secretary. As the Principal Secretary, he was responsible for monitoring the ACS Energy. Amir Jan was effectively his own boss.

Usman Buzdar had appointed and dismissed four principal secretaries in three-and-a-half years before hiring Amir Jan, who has also served as ACS for the better part of a year.

Interestingly, the Punjab Energy Department, in which Jan was the ACS, is reportedly one of the more well resourced and rich department, with procurements worth multi-billions of rupees.

