Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to lodge complaint against BJP for importing cadre from other states ahead of elections

SP chief on Sunday said he will lodge a complaint against BJP to Election Commission because the party workers from Gujarat and other states are being brought to UP to hatch conspiracies. The SP chief made this announcement during the media interaction after BJP minister Dara Singh Chauhan and Apna Dal MLA RK Verma joined the SP.

Dara Singh Chauhan also said that “The party floats slogans like ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ but wants ‘sabka saath’ (support) only for votes and ‘vikas’(development) of a few.”

The SP chief also claimed that BJP only worked only indulged in divisive politics while SP worked for development. He also recalled how Chauhan, as minister of forest and environment, worked to get the Lion Safari in Etawah inaugurated, Akhilesh said: "The CM was not interested in the inauguration of Lion Safari. One director after another was being transferred and the inauguration was being postponed."

"During the inauguration of Lion Safari, Chauhan had recalled how Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and the Samajwadi Party government in the state had worked to turn the project into a reality. That was the moment when I decided to bring him to the party fold," he said.

Akhilesh also targeted the BJP for bringing cadres from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh to UP ahead of the assembly elections. "There have been reports and videos on social media on how BJP workers from Gujarat are being brought here. They are being trained and given election-related assignments," he said.

He also said that he will lodge a complaint against BJP to EC for the violation of Covid-19 protocol as people from one state were not supposed to go to another state.

"They are being given training. They will hatch conspiracies and spread rumours. The Election Commission should take cognisance of my complaint and send them back immediately. If they (EC) will not take note of this, it will only reflect that the EC is not acting impartially," Akhilesh said.

