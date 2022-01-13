Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: "We've decided to contest elections with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh" : Nawab Malik

It seems like Akhilesh Yadav, is contributing everything to win this year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and his contribution is showing many effects in politics, many main leaders of BJP joined SP and quit the ruling party.

Speaking on the same, now NCP leader & Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his party is all set to coordinate with SP, during his recent interaction with media Nawab Malik said, his party decided to contest with SP and till now set their one seat in the elections, "We've decided to contest elections with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. One seat has been announced and talks are on for other seats. We will support the alliance which is forming in UP" said Malik.

Talking about the resignations of members from BJP, so far 8 MLA's left the party. Today itself three leaders resigned from the party which includes Dharam Singh Saini, Vinay Shakya, and Mukesh Verma.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.