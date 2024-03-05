Uttar Pradesh Cabinet: Yogi Government Welcomes 4 New Ministers, Here's the Full List

In the first cabinet expansion of his second term, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on March 5 inducted four new ministers into the government - two from BJP and one each from allies RLD and SBSP.BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined BJP after a stint with the Samajwadi Party last year, as well as BJP MLA from Sahibabad, Sunil Kumar Sharma, took oath as ministers. RLD leader and Purkazi MLA Anil Kumar and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar also took as ministers in the Yogi cabinet. With this, the strength of the UP council of ministers has now gone up to 56 from 52.The move to induct four new ministers is seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its position in several regions of the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After taking in oath as minister, RLD leader Anil Kumar thanked his party chief Jayant Chaudhary, Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is a big responsibility, and I will try to work with honesty. We will work towards winning all 80 (Lok Sabha) seats here (in UP) and fulfil PM's target of 400 seats," he said.Meanwhile, BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "The responsibility that has been given to me by the Chief Minister and the party will be carried out responsibly. I will do what I learnt while being in the party...In Lok Sabha elections, we will win all 80 seats this time..."

Who are the new UP ministers?

Sunil Kumar Sharma: He is a BJP MLA from Sahibabad



Dara Singh Chauhan: He returned to the BJP after a stint with the Samajwadi Party last year

Anil Kumar: He is an RLD MLA from Purkazi in Muzaffarnagar district.

OP Rajbhar: He is the chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).