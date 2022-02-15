Uttar Pradesh: Controversy over sharing picture of Yogi in cap and beard, FIR registered against councilor of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation

An FIR has been registered against a municipal councilor for sharing an objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, the police informed on Monday.

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the people of Pasaunda village have lodged this complaint against Mustaqeem Choudhary. Police have started the investigation by registering a report against Mustaqeem. Cybercrime cell has also started investigation in this case.

According to the complaint filed with the police, ward 66 councilors of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Mustaqeem Choudhary had allegedly shared Adityanath's picture on social media. It showed CM Yogi as a bearded man and wearing a (Muslim) cap.

According to the complaint, an objectionable caption has also been written with the picture. In the complaint lodged with the police, it has been said that Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Minister of the state as well as the abbot of Gorakhnath Math. People's religious sentiments have been hurt due to the posting of his picture wearing a cap and beard. It has been alleged that people of a particular community have also shared this post. This may incite religious sentiments.

At the same time, according to the report of Dainik Jagran, Mustaqeem told that at around 10 am on Sunday morning, he came to know that such a picture of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been posted from his Facebook account. Mustaqeem said that after this he immediately deleted it and said that he did not post this picture.

Chaudhary had contested the election of Municipal Corporation as an independent candidate. However, after the victory, he joined the Samajwadi Party.