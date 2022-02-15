Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP chief Madan Kaushik has been accused of cheating with his own party

Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has been accused of cheating with his own party. On Monday BJP MLA from Laksar, Sanjay Gupta accused that "Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has worked against several BJP candidates to ensure their defeat in this election. He supported the BSP candidate contesting against me. He is a traitor. I demand the BJP leadership to sack him from the party."

Madan Kaushik is an Indian politician from Bharatiya Janata Party. Currently, he is the BJP's state president in Uttarakhand and four times MLA from the Haridwar constituency. He is the former spokesperson for the Government of Uttarakhand. He is a member of the Legislative Assembly from Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

