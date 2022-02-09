Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Nitin Gadkari launches Uttarakhand manifesto

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari launched BJP's Uttarakhand poll manifesto in Dehradun. Also, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Earlier, today Ahead of assembly polls in UP, the BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said, "I've said that UP's road infrastructure will be at par with US, within 5 yrs. Airports came up, irrigation facilities being set up. UP is going swiftly towards becoming a developed & prosperous state, credit goes to UP's BJP govt, CM & Dy CMs. Govt did good work."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.