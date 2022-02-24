Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits at Golu Devta temple in Ghorakhal, Nainital

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits at Golu Devta temple in Ghorakhal, Nainital, and offers prayers.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits & offers prayers at Golu Devta temple in Ghorakhal, Nainital pic.twitter.com/ze4dgCM2mU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2022

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rawat said nobody in Congress is opposed to him being CM, he said "Harish Rawat Ji Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne dekh rahe hain. Congress is not coming to power. BJP is forming the government with an overwhelming majority."

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections were held in a single phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

