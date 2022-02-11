Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Congress is trying to divide the country is worrisome: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in Uttarakhand slammed Congress and said, "Country is struggling... with Karnataka incident. The way Congress is trying to divide the country is worrisome... it's representing 'tukde tukde' gang... they have only one goal, to repeat the situation as it was before 1947."

Himanta Biswa Sarma serves as the 15th and current Chief Minister of Assam. A former member of the Indian National Congress political party, Sarma crossed the floor to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on 23 August 2015.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



