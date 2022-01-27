Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Former Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP

Kishore Upadhyay joined BJP on Thursday. Former Congress chief of Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay, has been expelled from the party for 6 years for 'anti-party activities.' Congress released a statement that reads "Since you had been continuously indulging yourself in anti-party activities despite several warnings. So you are hereby expelled from the primary membership of Congress party for six years with immediate effect."Kishore Upadhyay was the president of the Congress' Uttarakhand unit from 2014 to 2017.



Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.