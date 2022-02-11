Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Free electricity, revised the MSP of rice, wheat, sugarcane AAP list promises in the manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The party leader Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity to every household, revised the MSP of rice, wheat, sugarcane, doubled the state budget in 5 years, and so on.

Earlier, BJP also released its manifesto for Uttarakhand polls. After launching the manifesto Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We will amend the law of 'Love Jihad' to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. We will provide 50,000 govt jobs to the youth... This 'Drishiti Patra' is a vision to make the state self-reliant & developed." Earlier, BJP released its manifesto for Uttarakhand polls. After launching the manifesto Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We will amend the law of 'Love Jihad' to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. We will provide 50,000 govt jobs to the youth... This 'Drishiti Patra' is a vision to make the state self-reliant & developed."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



