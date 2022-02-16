Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Harish Rawat Ji Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne dekh rahe hain: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rawat said nobody in Congress is opposed to him being CM, he said "Harish Rawat Ji Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne dekh rahe hain. Congress is not coming to power. BJP is forming the government with an overwhelming majority."

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday claimed that the BJP will win Uttarakhand assembly polls creating a new record for the state that is voting for all 70 constituencies.

"Ever since (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi assumed charge, all myths have busted, all historical records have been broken. This year, Uttarakhand too will witness a new history," said.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections were held in a single phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

