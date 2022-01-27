Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami to file his nomination papers today

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will file his nomination papers from the Khatima constituency today for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami that he will contest the election from the Khatima constituency and will also win the election "I will contest the election from the Khatima constituency. We all are together and ready to contest polls. This time, we have given a slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'. The candidates' list will be announced soon" he said.

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.