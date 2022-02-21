Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: We will get more than 48 seats in the state assembly polls: Congress leader Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat in Dehradun assured his party's win and also praised BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said "I agree that Pushkar Singh Dhami is a humble CM... Congress's government will not work with the spirit of revenge. We will get more than 48 seats in the state assembly polls."

Earlier, Congress leader Harish Rawat in Lalkuan slammed BJP over crushing Uttarakhand for the past years, attacking BJP the Congress leader said, "This election is about the people of Uttarakhand vs BJP. In the last 5 years, BJP has crushed the ambitions of the people. I will stay in politics for 15-20 years. I have to stay young to build the future of Uttarakhand & throw BJP out of here."

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections were held in a single phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

