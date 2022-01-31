Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP to intensify campaign, 2 CMs to address rallies on Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 31 The BJP will intensify its campaign for Uttarakhand Assembly polls from February 1 with chief ministers of party-ruled states and other senior leaders holding public rallies across the state.

Haryana Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jairam Thakur will address public rallies of 500 people on Tuesday.

A senior party leader said that Khattar and Thakur will address a physical meeting of 500 people and more senior leaders will be reaching the poll-bound state to seek people's support for their party candidates.

"We have made all the necessary arrangements for physical and virtual meetings as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI). From tomorrow, all our star campaigners will start addressing public rallies either in physical or virtual mode," he said.

For virtual rallies of senior leaders, the party has installed LED screens in different locations in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies. "LED screens have been installed at around 15 places in each constituency so that people can listen to the virtual address of senior leaders including union ministers," a leader said.

Last week, the BJP had released its list of star campaigners for Uttarakhand. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, election co-incharges Locket Chaterjee and Sardar R P Singh.

Names of former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat have also been included along with state BJP president Madan Kaushik and others.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The party has set a target of winning over 60 seats.

In the 2017 polls, it had bagged 57 seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor