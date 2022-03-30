Uttarakhand Cabinet: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gets 23 portfolios, including Home

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will oversee as many as 23 portfolios, including home and mining, in his second term in the state.

Dhami has retained the Home Ministry, besides Excise, Mining and Civil Aviation among others.

As for the other Ministers of the Uttarakhand Cabinet, Premchand Aggarwal has been allotted the Finance Ministry, while Satpal Maharaj got the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Education Ministry in the state will be headed by Dhan Singh Rawat, and Ganesh Joshi would be overseeing Agriculture.

Other than 23 portfolios to Dhami, Cabinet Ministers Subodh Uniyal and Rekha Arya were allotted four departments each, whereas six each went to Chandan Ramdas, Dhan Singh Rawat, Saurabh Bahuguna, and Premchand Agarwal.

Yesterday, Dhami said that the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand the number one state in the country by 2025.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that for the financial year 2022-23, there will be a need for withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state, and according to the provisions in Article 206 of the Constitution, a four-month vote on the account has been presented in the House.

He said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the promises and resolutions made to the people of the state by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the agenda mentioned in the Governor's address.

( With inputs from ANI )

