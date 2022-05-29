Uttarakhand CM confident of winning Champawat bypoll

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday exuded confidence that the voters of Champawat, from where he is contesting the by-poll, will "make a record" on May 31, the day on which the constituency is slated to cast votes.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in winning the bypoll stating that it is not "even a party poll now" as the people will vote for him.

Addressing a gathering on the last day of campaigning for the Champawat by-election in Tanakpur, Dhami said, "Just a day is left for bypolls, today I'm here to say that all of you will make a record. It's not even a party poll now. Some people were from BSP, SP, Congress & AAP, everyone's now saying that they'll give their vote to me."

Notably, Dhami had lost from the Khatima constituency in the Assembly elections held on February 14 this year to candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

However, Champawat assembly MLA from the BJP, Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the constituency for Dhami to contest the seat.

While in a tweet in Hindi, Dhami said, "Addressed a public meeting organized at Gandakhali, Tanakpur today. The godlike people of Champawat have always boosted my morale. I am sure that all of you will reach your respective polling booths on 31st May and press the lotus button and will make BJP victorious with a thumping majority."

The bypoll is slated to take place on May 31.

( With inputs from ANI )

