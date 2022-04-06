Uttarakhand: CM Dhami participates in grand procession in Dehradun on BJP's 42nd Foundation Day

On the occasion of the 42nd Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a grand procession in Dehradun on Wednesday.

The procession started from GMS Road and ended at Ghantaghar.

Prior to that, Dhami participated in the BJP Foundation Day celebrations at Choudhary Farm House, GMS Road.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami wished the BJP workers on the party's foundation day. He said "Our organization runs on the principle of the nation first, organization second and individual last. Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee instilled the spirit of nationalism in the entire country. The dreams of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal, and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being fulfilled today under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."

Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dhami said, "Uttarakhand became a separate state because of Atal Ji. Today, the state is on the path of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Chief Minister said that the Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand as promised to the people of the state. He said the government has increased the daily honorarium of Paryavaran Mitra to Rs 500. In the new budget, the government has promised to provide three cylinders free of cost to poor families in a year.

Dhami said that the state government has decided to provide the benefit of the old-age pension scheme to both husband and wife.

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday. The BJP's earlier avatar was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later, the BJS was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.

In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from the 'dual membership' of the party and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated the BJP on April 6, 1980.

( With inputs from ANI )

