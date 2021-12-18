Uttarakhand CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone for several projects in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 45 crore and laid the foundation stone of 84 projects worth Rs 223 crore.

During his visit to Khatima, Dhami inaugurated Eklavya Adarsh Residential School and announced the establishment of a sports university in Uttarakhand named after Maharana Pratap.

Addressing the people here, Dhami said, "A sports university is being built in Uttarakhand, which will be named after Maharana Pratap. Kanjabagh intersection in Khatima will be named after Maharana Pratap. The statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed at this intersection. Maharana Pratap Administrative Academy Training Center will also be constructed here. Bypass facility will be available in Khatima in the coming time. Along with this, a new bus stand will also be constructed here soon."

"The land of Khatima has been the land of freedom struggle, from where many heroes have taken birth. Whether it is the movement for state formation or the event of freedom struggle. The history of this earth is full of examples of bravery. I always had a dream that there should be such an institution in Khatima through which tribal children can progress in a good way," the Chief Minister added.

Talking about the developmental works done in the state, Dhami said that projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore are in progress across the state.

"The central government has fulfilled the four-decades-old demand for One Rank One Pension. Development works worth Rs 1 lakh crore are going on in the state like Char Dham All Weather Road, reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, Tanakpur Bageshwar rail line and the establishment of AIIMS satellite centre in Kumaon region," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

