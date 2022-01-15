Uttarakhand Polls: CM Dhami says will contest from Khatima constituency, list of candidates to be out soon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that he will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state from the Khatima constituency and said that the list of candidates will be announced soon.

Speaking toafter the BJP Core Committee meeting, Dhami said, "I will contest the election from the Khatima constituency. We all are together and ready to contest polls. The candidates' list will be announced soon."

The Chief Minister added that they have set a target of winning more than 60 seats out of the 70 seats in the Assembly through a slogan ''Abki Baar 60 Paar'.

BJP is likely to release its election manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls by January 25.

According to party sources, the public opinion that came from 70 assembly constituencies from the ballot boxes is yet to be analysed. After one or two meetings it will be finalized.

The sources said that in the election manifesto, the party can make a special announcement for women and youth. The BJP is preparing on a large scale for the assembly elections.

The manifesto is being prepared on the theme of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas".

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

