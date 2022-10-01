Veteran CPM and Kerala leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away at 68

Former CPI (M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has passed away on October 1 at the age of 68 in Chennai following health problems, the party declared. He was the Secretary of the Communist Party of India, Kerala State Committee from 2015 to 2022, the highest office within the party at the state level. He stepped down from the position of state secretary due to failing health. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai since August 29

Taking on Twitter, the official CPI (M) party expressed condolence to the veteran leader. "It is with deep grief and sorrow that we give the news of the passing away of Veteran communist Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M) and former Secretary of Kerala State Committee. We dip the red flag in homage," the party tweeted.