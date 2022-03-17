Vice-President greets people on eve of Holi

New Delhi, March 17 Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi - the festival of colours," Naidu said.

Naidu noted that Holi is a time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of spontaneous, joyful celebration of life.

"Celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm throughout the country, Holi is a time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of spontaneous, joyful celebration of life. The lighting of the bonfire on the eve of Holi symbolises the triumph of virtue over evil," he said.

The Vice-President stated that on the auspicious occasion of Holi, "let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together".

"May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives," he added.

