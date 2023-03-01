Vijayan lying that he doesn't know me: Swapna Suresh

Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan categorically denied having any link with Swapna Suresh, the latter slammed the former, saying that he was telling lies.

Vijayan said this in the Assembly on Tuesday after Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden challenged him to say that he (Vijayan) doesn't know Swapna.

Reacting to CM Vijayan, Swapna presently in Bengaluru, told the media, "On numerous occasions, I have spent time with Vijayan and his family discussing various issues, including the business interests of his family. I have also met him along with M. Sivasankar (former principal secretary of CM Vijayan and presently in jail). After having done all this, it is a shameless act by Vijayan to have said that he doesn't know me. How can he say this?" said Swapna.

"I have travelled widely for the business interests of Vijayan and his family. I challenge Vijayan to prove that he doesn't know me and if it is true then let him order to arrest me. Meanwhile, I will also very soon release the dates when all I met Vijayan," said Swapna.

Early in the day more chat messages between Swapna and Sivasankar also came out where the latter says to the former that Vijayan's assistant private secretary C.M. Ravindran was shocked to hear the news of her resignation from the UAE Consulate office here.

When this was pointed out to her, she said, "He knew the loss because I was used to doing all their business using the Consulate address," said Swapna.

In a related development, Ravindran, who failed to appear as asked by the ED on Monday has now been served a second notice and asked him to appear on Tuesday and now with more and more chat messages surfacing, the heart beats of Vijayan and the CPI-M is bound to increase.

