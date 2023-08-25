Vijayan will reply only to the deserving ones: CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kerala on Friday defended Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has been facing criticism from the Opposition for his silence over the allegations against his government over several issues including the row over dealings of his daughter's firm.

Vijayan has not faced the media in the past six months nor has he replied to allegations leveled against him and his family. On this, Kerala unit CPI-M secretary M.V. Govindan said "the CM does not have any problems with meeting the media".

"Not long ago, he was criticised for meeting the media every day and now, it is being said he is not facing the media. He doesn't have any problems meeting the media. He will provide a reply only to the deserving ones," Govindan said.

Govindan's remarks came a day after Vijayan, while addressing his first election rally for the Puthuppally by-polls on Thursday, remained silent on the issues raised by the Opposition.

Also, while reacting to the Enforcement Directorate raid on the residence of top party legislator and former state minister A.C. Moideen, Govindan said the raid was a politically motivated one ahead of the Puthuppally by-election.

--IANS

