Violence in Haryana is due to failure of Khattar govt, says Congress

New Delhi, July 31 Congress on Monday attacked the BJP government in Haryana saying the riot scenes in Manesar is worrying and it is the failure of law and order of the state government.

In a video statement, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The news of violence, arson, vandalism and riots coming from Manesar and Gurgaon is extremely worrying as well as heart-wrenching. This is straight failure of law and order.”

He said that it is the result of the failure of the Khattar government.

“The BJP-JJP government first pushed the state into the fire of caste riots and now the peace of Haryana is being burnt in the flames of religious riots,” he alleged.

“For the first time in 75 years of independence, a conspiracy is being hatched to make Haryana a victim of religious riots. This is a black day in the history of peace-loving Haryana,” he said.

Surjewala demanded strictest action against the rioters irrespective of their religion or caste.

“Chief Minister Khattar himself should go ahead and do the work of establishing law and order and creating peace. The Chief Minister should know that this is not the time to sit idle.

“It is the need of the hour that the Chief Minister should come forward, hold talks with all the parties, create peace, take action against the culprits and understand the situation and follow Rajdharma,” he added.

His remarks came after massive violence broke out in the Muslim-dominated Nuh area.

Nearly 2,500 people, comprising children, on Monday took shelter at a temple near Haryana’s Gurugram as the police, who used teargas and fired shots into the air, have called in reinforcements. Nearly 20 people have been injured.

Massive violence broke out after stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a religious procession.

The violence broke out over reports of cow vigilante and Bhiwani death case accused Monu Manesar visiting Mewat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor