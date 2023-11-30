Vivek Ramaswamy's top aide quits to join Trump campaign

New York, Nov 30 A top political advisor left Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign to join party rival and former President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

Brian Swensen formally resigned from his role as national political director for the Ramaswamy campaign over the weekend, CNN reported, citing Trump campaign sources as saying.

He is expected to be working on the campaign’s political operation in the early-voting states, specifically in Nevada, the report said.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign, thanked Swensen for his work with the campaign and wished him well in the future.

“We absolutely love Brian and completely wish him the best. I think this is best for both campaigns,” McLaughlin told CNN, adding that Swensen’s responsibilities will now be overseen by senior adviser Mike Biundo.

Swensen's departure comes weeks after Brandon Goodyear, the Ramaswamy team’s videographer, stepped away from the campaign earlier this month.

While Ramaswamy has qualified to be on stage next week in Alabama for the fourth Republican debate, he is not faring well in national polls with his single digit numbers, trailing behind fellow Indian-American Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

A 538/Washington Post/Ipsos poll of potential Republican primary voters who watched his third debate found his unfavorability rating rising 12 points to 47 per cent.

