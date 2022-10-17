Vizag airport violence: Court grants bail to 61 JSP supporters, 7 sent to judicial custody

Out of the 70 Jana Sena Party (JSP) supporters booked by the Andhra Pradesh police, the district court of Vishakhapatnam during the early hours of Monday granted bail to 61 people while the situation in the city continues to remain 'stressed' for the third day.

The court has also sent the nine people for judicial remand.

The development emerged days after the police barred JSP chief and actor Pawan Kalyan from holding meetings or rallies in the city here.

Out of the 70 JSP leaders and activists, who were arrested for their alleged attack on the state ministers at Vishakhapatnam airport, 61 got reprieve on the condition of signing a surety bond of Rs 10,000, while the remaining nine have been sent to the judicial remand till October 28.

The court has also removed section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and invoked section 326 against these nine people, who have been shifted to the Visakhapatnam central jail for remand on the early morning of Monday.

The JSP chief is currently in a private hotel near the RK beach and a throng of his followers gathered outside the hotel to catch his one glimpse.

Posting the video of himself waving at the crowd from the sixth floor, Kalyan captioned it as, "Hope, the AP police won't tell me not to greet from my room's window."

"It's very unfortunate to witness such high handed police behavior In Visakhapatnam. JSP has always held AP Police force in high esteem. Arresting our leaders is unwarranted," he said in another tweet.

The JSP chief toldon Sunday that the police had internationally registered cases against the party leaders, who sought permission for the Jana Vani programme. Pawan Kalyan said that purposefully they (YSRCP) wanted to create an issue on Saturday. They did not want me not to be present.

Kalyan said that the police personnel had turned up at the hotel in large numbers in the early hours of Sunday morning and arrested more than 100 of his supporters and also booked 14 to 16 people under IPC 307.

